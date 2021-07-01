The secret behind the Queen's perfect hair revealed Her Majesty's immaculately coiffed hair is always perfect

The Queen undeniably has beautiful hair, with barely a single strand out of place whenever she steps out into the public eye. During her reign, Her Majesty has undergone various hair lengths and styles – but how does she keep her immaculately coiffed tresses in perfect condition?

According to broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, the 95-year-old monarch makes sure her trusty hairdresser keeps her mane "entirely symmetrical".

"I met somebody who was the Queen’s hairdresser, who said that what she likes and insists upon is that her hair is entirely symmetrical," she said, reports Daily Mail's Eden Confidential.

"Her hair has to look the same from one profile and then to the other, so that whatever side people are watching her from, her hair always looks exactly the same."

It's well known that the Queen's hairdresser for over two decades has been London-based Scott Ian Carmichael. Prior to lockdown, he would visit Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle at least once a week to take care of the royal's hair.

"Of all my clients the Queen is by far my favourite. She has wonderful hair," he once previously said, according to MailOnline.

The Queen makes sure her hair looks good from all angles

After being awarded a Royal Warrant in 2012, Ian was made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order a few years later - an honour for personal service to the monarch.

Although he tends to do the Queen's hair, Ian has reportedly been involved in the royal weddings of Prince William and Kate and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Discussing older women and their hair, the famed hairdresser said in 2013: "Women in their mid 40s and 50s would at one time rush to cut their hair off. It was like they became wives, mothers, a certain age and then cut it all off. But actually, hundreds of older women, as long as their hair is healthy and in good condition, look much better with soft long hair."

