The Queen flies back to Windsor from Scotland for Royal Windsor Horse Show Her Majesty is an avid horse lover

The Queen has been spending the past few days in Scotland for a royal visit, but as her journey came to an end, her Majesty headed to Windsor to attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The monarch is a huge fan of horses, and she owns several racehorses, so it's no surprise she made the event her first port of call upon returning back.

The Queen looked incredibly elegant at the event in a teal overcoat. Underneath the coat was a beautiful black floral dress. She completed her ensemble with a pair of pearl earrings and a pearl necklace.

The royal was joined at the event by the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Penelope Knatchbull, who is a close friend of Her Majesty's, as well as her late husband Prince Philip.

Known informally as Penny, the Countess is the only daughter of butcher-turned-businessman Reginald Eastwood and she became close to the royal family through her relationship with Norton Knatchbull, 3rd Earl of Mountbatten.

The Queen was joined at the event by family friend, Penny

Despite an age difference of more than 30 years, a shared love of the outdoors allowed her friendship with the Duke of Edinburgh to flourish, which only strengthened after Philip taught the Countess to drive carriages in 1994.

Penny stood with the Queen in her royal box and wore a beige coat with a striped shirt underneath.

The duo clearly enjoyed themselves at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, as several photos featured them grinning during the event.

Her Majesty has recently been on a royal outing to Scotland, alongside other members of the royal family like Prince William and Princess Anne.

She spent her final day in the country with her daughter, and they started their day by heading to the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute. It comes ahead of COP26 in Glasgow later this year.

Her Majesty was all smiles during the event

During the visit, the Queen and Princess Anne spoke to staff and students about their pioneering research into ways to reverse the effects of climate change across planetary health, oceans, sustainable food systems and earth observation.

The duo also visited the Children's Wood Project, where she received a jar of local honey. They then visited Skypark to meet two companies who are leading the way in the space technology field.

Throughout her four-day visit to Scotland to mark Royal Week, the monarch has visited businesses, charities and cultural institutions in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Stirling that highlight the pioneering work taking place to further community engagement, education, technology, and efforts to combat climate change.

