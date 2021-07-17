Prince William and Kate Middleton share touching message for Duchess of Cornwall on her birthday Camilla turned 74 on Saturday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a touching social media post to send wishes to the Duchess of Cornwall on her 74th birthday on Saturday.

Prince William and Kate posted a photo of Camilla wearing a chic navy blazer and polka dot skirt on their Instagram Stories.

The royal couple captioned the image "Wishing the Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!" followed by a balloon emoji.

READ: Kate Middleton to share a new photo of Prince George this month?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's garden is another world

Camilla is Prince William and Prince Harry's stepmother after her marriage to Prince Charles in April 2005, when she became the Duchess of Cornwall.

She has two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles; Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

Kate and William shared this message on Instagram

Laura's daughter, Eliza, had a starring role as a bridesmaid at William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011 when she was just three.

Camilla has five grandchildren in total, with Laura also a parent to twins, Gus and Louis, while Tom has two children, Lola and Freddy.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's summer holiday plans with George, Charlotte and Louis

MORE: 11 of Prince George's cutest moments with dad Prince William

The royals at the G7 Summit in June

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is a grandfather to William and Kate's three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Archie, two, and one-month-old Lilibet.

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate were last pictured together publicly with the Queen at the G7 Summit in Cornwall in June.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.