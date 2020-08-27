Jessica Mulroney shares first photo of Duchess Meghan since 'feud' rumours The mother-of-three was recently involved in a public race row

Jessica Mulroney has made a further effort to dispel rumours of a rift in her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex.

The Canadian stylist posted a photo of Meghan on Thursday, making it only the third time Jessica has shared a snap of the Duchess since her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

The 40-year-old shared a gorgeous close-up of Meghan on her wedding day, with one of Jessica's son's standing in the background with a huge grin on his face.

Captioning the post, Jessica wrote: "I see this and pure joy."

Jessica Mulroney shared this photo of Meghan on Instagram

Earlier this month, Jessica finally broke her silence over reports her friendship with Meghan is over. Jessica was embroiled in a race row with blogger Sasha Exeter in June, leading to reports that her friendship with Meghan was put under strain, with the Duchess reportedly distancing herself from her long-time friend over the backlash.

However, with Jessica returning to social media in August for the first time in two months, she finally put an end to the rumours.

When one follower commented: "Dumped by MeGain got you down? Join the crowd," Jessica was quick to respond, calling their alleged fall-out "fake news". She wrote: "Enough of this tabloid fake news. Just stop."

Jessica and Meghan have been close friends for years

In July, Jessica's husband Ben Mulroney spoke out about "false" reports about the two ladies' relationship.

Ben – the oldest son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney – chose to repost a news article on his Twitter account which claimed Jessica had been calling Meghan "non-stop" in a bid to repair their friendship and was also planning to write a tell-all book. "FALSE," Ben simply captioned the post.

Jessica's public row with blogger Sasha resulted in her being fired from her role on Good Morning America and saw her CTV reality show, I do, Redo, pulled by the network.

