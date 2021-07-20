Crown Prince Frederik forced to miss Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 exposure

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark has had to cancel his trip to Japan to attend the Tokyo Olympics, after coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement released by the Danish royal courts said: "Due to stricter entry requirements at the Olympic Games, this means that the crown prince does not have the opportunity to travel to Japan."

READ: Prince William surprises Team GB boxer Lauren Price and the video will bring tears to your eyes

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne wishes Team GB good luck ahead of Tokyo Olympics

It added that Crown Prince Frederik, who has been vaccinated, is now self-isolating at home in line with Denmark's guidelines. His wife, Crown Princess Mary, and their four children, Prince Christian, 15, Princess Isabella, 14, and ten-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have not come into close contact with the positive case and will not be required to quarantine.

Crown Prince Frederik had been due to fly to Japan on 19 July in order to participate in the 138th International Olympic Committee (IOC) General Assembly between 20 and 21 July, before attending the opening ceremony on Friday. He will attend the General Assembly virtually instead.

MORE: 7 royals who have competed in the Olympic Games

MORE: Queen Maxima wows in summer family photoshoot with daughters

Crown Prince Frederik carried the Olympic torch at the London 2012 Games

The Tokyo Olympics had been due to take place in summer 2020 but was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

The Princess Royal wished Team GB good luck ahead of the Games in a heartfelt video message, telling athletes: "This is your Olympics. It will be different, but not in its importance to you. Savour it, and above all, enjoy it.

"Good luck, and I look forward to celebrating your achievements with you in the autumn."

The Duke of Cambridge has also interviewed Team GB boxer Lauren Price at Kensington Palace, where he surprised the Olympic hopeful with a personalised birthday cake.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.