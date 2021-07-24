Sarah, Duchess of York has opened up about her unique relationship with former husband Prince Andrew and addressed rumours that the pair are set to remarry.

Sarah and Andrew split in 1992 and divorced in 1996 but continue to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together.

Their close friendship and living situation has meant the former couple has been plagued by rumours that they will one day reunite romantically – something Sarah appears to have not ruled out.

"All I can say is that we’re happy with the way we are right now," she teased when quizzed about their relationship in an interview with The Telegraph.

"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other," she added.

"We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I’m proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion."

Sarah and Andrew on their wedding day in 1986

While Sarah may be happy with their current situation "right now", she is still single and admitted she finds the idea of dating during a pandemic a "nightmare".

"I will say this: I feel very sorry for young people trying to date during this pandemic. It must be a nightmare! In answer to your question, there’s no one in my life," she said when quizzed on her love life.

Sarah and Andrew appear to have one of the most amicable post-divorce friendships we've ever seen.

Sarah and Andrew have remained close since their divorce

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2018, Sarah explained her close relationship with her former husband. She said: "July 23, 1986, was the happiest day of my life. Andrew is the best man I know. What he does for Britain is incredible; no one knows how hard he works for his country.

"My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will. The way we are is our fairy tale. Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other. The Yorks are a united family. We've shown it. You saw it at the wedding."

She added: "We stand up for each other, fight for each other. We're totally respectful of each other's position and thoughts and we listen to each other. Our children listen to us, too. And we sit around the table and have afternoon tea together. It's a very important part of our lives."

