The Queen's Scottish home is set to close to royal fans next week Balmoral Castle is one of the monarch's favourite royal residences

It's the last chance for royal fans who wish to visit the Queen's Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, this summer.

The estate shared a gorgeous photo of flowers in bloom at its grounds on Twitter on Tuesday, writing: "Stuck for plans this week? There's still time to book a visit to Balmoral Castle & Estate before we close to the public on Monday 2nd August."

The Queen takes her annual summer break at Balmoral during August. The monarch, 95, was spotted leaving Windsor Castle to travel to Scotland last Friday.

WATCH: The Queen arrives at Balmoral for summer break in 2019

While Balmoral is still open to the public until Monday, the Queen usually resides in a nearby cottage.

In the past, she has stayed at Craigowan Lodge while the main house is being prepared for her arrival.

Her Majesty is usually joined by her family members at her Scottish estate, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

The Balmoral Estate shares regular updates and photos

If you're planning a visit, you can enjoy an audio tour of the grounds, exhibitions and Ballroom at the Castle – the only room which is open to the public.

The Ballroom is still used by the royal family today and is the venue for the famous Ghillies Ball.

And if you're timing your visit during lunch, there's also an Afternoon Tea Experience that can be booked for £35 per person, which includes tea or coffee with a selection of sandwiches, scones and cake.

The Queen spends her annual summer break at Balmoral Castle

Or if you're after a quick bite, the morning coffee and cake experience can be booked in advance daily from 10am to 11.30am.

Balmoral Castle is open to the public from 10am until 5pm daily until Monday 2nd August, but the last recommended admission is at 4pm.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Visit Balmoralcastle.com/admissions for more information.

