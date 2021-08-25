Mike Tindall shows support for ParalympicsGB in Tokyo The former rugby star got behind Great Britain's Wheelchair Rugby team

Mike Tindall is the latest member of the royal family to show support for Britain's Paralympians following the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The former rugby union star, 42, posted a good luck message for Great Britain's Wheelchair Rugby team on Wednesday.

Mike reshared the team's Instagram post and added: "Massive good luck to the @gbwheelchairrugby," along with a medal emoji.

Great Britain's Wheelchair Rugby team won 50-47 against Canada in their opening match and will face New Zealand on Thursday.

In 2014, Mike and his wife Zara took part in a wheelchair rugby match at Prince Harry's inaugural Invictus Games tournament in London.

Zara famously competed in the London 2012 Olympics and won a silver medal as part of Team GB's equestrian eventing team. She followed in her mother Princess Anne's footsteps, who was the first member of the royal family to participate in the tournament at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

Mike, who was part of England's squad which won the 2003 Rugby World Cup, appeared on the season one finale of his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast earlier this month. The series is set to return for a second season.

The Tindalls are believed to have joined Zara's grandmother, the Queen, at Balmoral this summer.

According to reports, the monarch was spotted having a picnic with some of her great-grandchildren on Monday.

The Queen, 95, is said to have enjoyed an al fresco lunch at Glen Muick with either Peter Phillips' children, Savannah and Isla, or Zara and Mike's daughters, Mia and Lena.

Mike's message comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished the ParalympicsGB team good luck in a touching message.

Prince William and Kate took to social media on Tuesday to say: "Wishing @ParalympicsGB and all the athletes from around the world the best of luck in this year's #Paralympics. We can't wait to see the talent and skill displayed over the next two weeks #ImpossibleToIgnore."

The couple also retweeted a post from the ParalympicsGB's official account on Wednesday as Dame Sarah Storey won gold in the C5 3,000m individual pursuit – ParalympicsGB's first medal in Tokyo.

