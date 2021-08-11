Mike Tindall talks family holiday as he shares news on podcast Mike and wife Zara are parents to three children

Mike Tindall has been enjoying some quality time with his family after taking a short break from appearing on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

The former rugby union star, 42, recently celebrated his tenth wedding anniversary with wife Zara.

The couple are parents to Mia, seven, Lena, three, and four-month-old Lucas.

Mike Tindall announces the arrival of his son Lucas on podcast

Mike was asked about his holiday by his co-host, Alex Payne, on the latest episode to which he replied: "It was lovely, thank you, I would like to say it was relaxing but I actually feel I need a holiday off the back of the holiday."

The father-of-three didn't mention whether he and his family had enjoyed a staycation in the UK or a holiday abroad, but Mike kept up with all the action from the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

Mike and Alex also had some news for their listeners on Wednesday's episode – it was the finale of season one and they spent time reflecting on the greatest moments on the pitch, the things they really want to see next season, and their favourite podcast episodes and guests so far.

Mike with daughters Mia and Lena in 2019

There have been plenty of special personal moments during season one for Mike, with his then-pregnant wife and their daughters making a surprise appearance during the podcast's Christmas special.

Lena adorably clutched her dad's Santa hat headband, while Mia fed Mike a spoonful of cereal from her bowl.

Mike also announced the arrival of his son Lucas on the podcast in March, telling his co-hosts Alex and James Haskell: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house. Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor. So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby is set to return for a second series.

