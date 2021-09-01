Queen Margrethe of Denmark hired as set designer for Netflix film How exciting!

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has been hired as a set designer on a new Netflix film, it has been confirmed.

The monarch, 81, will be behind the scenography for an upcoming feature film Ehrengard based on the last works of Danish author Karen Blixen.

Set in the fairytale kingdom of Babenhausen, it tells the story of a self-appointed expert on love, who tries to teach a timid prince the art of seduction. But the plan backfires, leading to scandal and an unexpected romance.

"I have tried to interpret Blixen's fantastic universe in the development of the découpages and costumes, and I look forward to seeing the story of Ehrengard come to life in the film," Queen Margrethe said.

The Danish head of state is an accomplished painter and illustrator, and her drawings were used for Danish editions of The Lord of The Rings back in the 1970s, under the pseudonym Ingahild Grathmer.

Queen Margrethe has also designed the costumes for the Royal Danish Ballet's production of A Folk Tale and for the 2009 Peter Flinth film, De vilde svaner (The Wild Swans).

Ehrengard, directed by Bille August, will have an international premiere on Netflix in 2023.

Margrethe, who ascended the Danish throne in 1972, shares two sons, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim, with her late husband, Prince Henrik, who passed away in February 2018.

She is also a grandmother to eight grandchildren.

Crown Prince Frederik, who is married to Australia-born Mary Donaldson, is his mother's heir apparent, followed by his eldest son, 15-year-old Prince Christian.

