Did Meghan Markle just share the first photo of baby Lilibet on her birthday?

The Duchess of Sussex made a video appearance to launch a new women's work initiative on her 40th birthday, and fans got a sneak peek inside Prince Harry and Meghan's Montecito home.

During Meghan's video with Melissa McCarthy, several family photos could be seen on the Duchess' desk.

A wooden frame next to a gold vase full of flowers appeared to be an image of Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son, Archie.

In front of that, three black and white images could be seen in a gold frame, which prompted fans to ask whether one of them contained a picture of baby Lilibet.

Taking to social media, one said: "Archie is so big now! The picture in the middle looks like Harry with Lilibet." Another agreed, saying: "I think the middle photo of the three is Harry kissing Lili and maybe the last is Meghan and Archie?"

One frame appeared to contain a photograph of baby Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to publicly share a photo of their daughter, who was born on 4 June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Similarly, the couple have only shared a handful of photos of Archie since his birth in May 2019. For his second birthday, Harry and Meghan posted a sepia-toned image of their son holding a huge bunch of balloons with his back to the camera, on their Archewell website in May 2021.

Meghan wore constellation necklaces from Logan Hollowell

Archie also appeared in video footage during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The clip showed the beaming youngster playing on the beach with his parents and their dogs, Guy and Pula.

In a touching tribute to her children, Meghan wore necklaces to represent Archie and Lili's star signs – Taurus and Gemini – as she launched her new initiative.

The Duchess has launched 40×40, a global project to encourage people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.

She has asked 40 activists, athletes, artists and world leaders to participate by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to women re-entering the workforce.

