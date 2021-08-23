Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thanked for their 'generosity' by aid charities The Sussexes released a heartfelt statement last week

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been publicly praised after their Archewell organisation contributed to aid efforts to help the crises in Afghanistan and Haiti.

The Women For Afghan Women charity thanked Prince Harry and Meghan on its Instagram account publicly on Sunday.

The message read: "We are immensely grateful for the generosity of the Archewell Foundation in support of our efforts to evacuate/relocate thousands of Afghan women, children, families, including our staff."

It also highlighted resources for its followers to help Afghans seeking refuge.

Meanwhile, World Central Kitchen shared on its Instagram page: "With support from around the world — and our partners The Duke and Duchess of Sussex & Archewell Foundation joining the relief effort — WCK is now delivering thousands of hot, nutritious meals daily to hospitals & shelters caring for Haitians impacted by the earthquake. Thank you!"

It comes after Harry and Meghan shared a heartfelt message on their Archewell website last week, saying they have been left "speechless" and "heartbroken" by the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and the earthquake in Haiti.

The couple wrote: "The world is exceptionally fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless.

"As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend's earthquake, we are left heartbroken."

Archewell has partnered with World Central Kitchen

The Sussexes also urged the public to support a number of organisations working to help those in need, including Afghanaid, World Central Kitchen, Women for Afghan Women, Mercy Corps and Harry's Invictus Games Foundation.

A statement on their website added: "Archewell is committed to putting our values into action, and we hope to do what we can to meet the moment by offering support to the military community and the troops who served in Afghanistan, as well as to the Afghan people facing violence and terror.

"We are also supporting the emergency response in Haiti with our partner World Central Kitchen, which is working with local organizations that are helping with recovery efforts to save lives and preserve the health of those on the ground."

Archewell announced its partnership with Chef José Andrés's World Central Kitchen in December 2020 to help fund the creation of four new relief service centres around the world.

