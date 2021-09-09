Prince Albert sets record straight over Princess Charlene marriage rift rumours

Prince Albert of Monaco has insisted there is no rift between him and his wife Princess Charlene, who remains in her native South Africa on medical grounds.

Setting the record straight, the 63-year-old royal told People: "She didn't leave Monaco in a huff! She didn't leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else."

The reason Charlene remains abroad is down to "medical complications" following a "severe ear, nose and throat infection". He added: "It was only supposed to be a weeklong, ten-day maximum stay, and [she is still there now] because she had this infection all these medical complications arose."

Charlene, 43, has remained in South Africa since May after she came down with an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection. She was reunited with her husband, Prince Albert, and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella last week, following a four-hour operation on 13 August.

The royal is not expected to return to her husband's country until October. However, Albert previously told People that "depends on what her doctors say," and if her progress continues, she could be back as soon as this month. "I know she's said possibly 'late October,' " Albert said.

Prince Albert has set the record straight

"But that was before this most recent round of appointments. I'm pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short."

The princess shared some sweet photos of her reunion with her family on Instagram last week, revealing that she was "thrilled" to have them back with her.

In July, Charlene and Albert spent their tenth wedding anniversary apart, with the palace sharing video highlights of their marriage. The former Olympic swimmer also told South Africa's Channel24 at the time: "It's been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly.

"What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my tenth wedding anniversary. "Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time."

