Princess Charlene of Monaco has returned to social media after being rushed to hospital last Wednesday. The Monegasque royal, who is married to Prince Albert, took to her Instagram Stories to promote the charitable initiative run by her Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, #ChasingZero, which aims to stop wildlife poaching.

The surprise post features striking photographs and a link to her charity's #ChasingZero website, which features an emotive mission statement and outlines an exciting competition offering generous prize incentives for donors.

The two striking black and white professionally captured portraits are of Charlene in fierce jet-black eye makeup. The first image is etched with contrasting blood red writing for impact, with the message: "Rhino horn is NOT cool!"

For the second image, Charlene reposted the black and white portrait shared last month on her Instagram page, where she points and stares intently down the camera lens with her piercing blue eyes.

Charlene then includes the link to her #ChasingZero website which features this impassioned message: "If we don't do something to save our rhinos and endangered animals soon, it will be too late. With our #chasingzero initiative, we can stop the atrocity of wildlife poaching and educate people about conservation and preservation. Your support and contributions make an enormous difference."

Donors are sincerely thanked with the personal message: "Thank you for standing with Princess Charlene in the fight against poaching." Competition hopefuls are urged to "DONATE NOW" and advised, "Competition closes 31 March 2022."

The prizes include an all-expenses-paid trip to Monaco. The instructions read: "With your donation, you stand a chance to win two tickets to the Monaco 2022 F1 Grand Prix including flights and accommodation and other exciting prizes. DONATE NOW. Competition closes 31 March 2022."

Charlene's post came on the same day that her twin children Jacques and Gabriella, six, attended their first day of school in Monaco, which she sadly had to miss as she is not yet well enough to travel home.

But the royal's focus on her charitable endeavours is a promising sign that Charlene is indeed on the mend as we were assured last week.

She remains in her native South Africa where she was delighted to receive a visit from her family after weeks apart, as loving images posted on her Instagram showed.

The visit was a welcome relief to Charlene who has been in Africa since May, following advice from doctors that she should not travel until October due to an ENT infection.

