The Earl and Countess of Wessex carried out their first joint engagements together of 2021 on Wednesday.

Like the rest of the royals, Prince Edward and Sophie, both 56, are having to carry out their duties remotely and we were given a glimpse of their tech set-up in photos shared by the royal family's social media accounts.

The couple took a virtual tour of Forfar in Angus, Scotland from their Surrey home, Bagshot Park, and to enable them to speak clearly with local frontline services and volunteers, Edward and Sophie used a professional microphone. That certainly saves untangling your headphones every time!

If you're looking for a gadget to add to your home office for your Zoom meetings, we've found a version of the Wessexes' microphone for just under £120 on Amazon.

The Blue Yeti Professional USB Microphone is perfect for "producing clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for podcasting, YouTube productions, game streaming, Skype and music."

Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone, £119, Amazon

It comes after we spotted that the Duchess of Cambridge also has a few working from home tricks up her sleeves. Kate has her own foldable laptop stand to ensure that her meetings go off without a glitch, which also helps to combat neck pain.

The microphone could be seen during Edward and Sophie's joint engagements

The royal family's Instagram caption explained that Edward and Sophie heard updates from NHS Tayside, Police Scotland, Angus Council and Voluntary Action Angus on the local response to the pandemic, and the couple thanked everyone involved for their "tireless efforts to protect the community".

The Earl and Countess were also virtually reunited with staff, volunteers and some four-legged friends from Guide Dogs UK's Forfar Training Centre, which they first visited in 2019.

The Queen granted Prince Edward the additional title of Earl of Forfar in March 2019 on his 55th birthday.

