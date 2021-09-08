Princess Eugenie releases never-before-seen baby bump photos for special reason

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie has given fans a glimpse into her latest project - something which took place when she was pregnant with her son August.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the royal shared a series of never-before-seen pictures from her pregnancy during a visit to The Queens Gallery.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie talks about her creative passion

The 31-year-old, who studied art history and English literature at Newcastle University, recorded an episode for Sky Arts at Buckingham Palace, where she was joined by Kate Bryan to speak about the Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace exhibition.

"I had the privilege of recording an episode for Sky Arts at Buckingham Palace in The Queens Gallery talking about the magnificent exhibition 'Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace' on view now until 13 February 2022," she wrote.

"I spoke to @katebryan_art all about what art and these artworks in particular mean to me. Tune in tonight at 8pm on Sky Arts to see the show and go see the remarkable exhibition whilst you can. @royalcollectiontrust."

Princess Eugenie shared this throwback photos

In a preview clip, Eugenie explained where she developed her passion for the arts. "I think I wanted to be an artist - definitely - but the extent of my artistry was papier-mâché presents for my parents at Christmas or birthdays," she said.

The royal later added: "I actually studied a painting from the Royal Collection at school when I was 16."

The exhibition is set to bring together some of the most important paintings in the Royal Collection, usually only on public view during the annual Summer Opening of the Palace.

Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, regularly shares updates about her work and charities. She also shares snippets into her life with baby August, including an adorable video of the tot wearing an England sleepsuit during the Euro 2020 tournament.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on 21 February at London's Portland Hospital, with his middle names payin tribute to Eugenie's late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, and one of Jack's ancestors, Rev. Edward Hawke.

