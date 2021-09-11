Sophie Wessex is the most elegant wedding guest in her dreamy pink dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pictured outside St James's Church in Piccadilly on Friday, the Earl and Countess of Wessex joined fellow royals at the marriage blessing of Flora Alexandra Ogilvy and Timothy Vesterberg.

Recycling one of her favourite dresses for the occasion, Sophie wowed in a bubblegum pink design by Emilia Wickstead, teaming her ruffled midi with a sequin floral hat by Jane Taylor.

Sophie was joined by her husband Prince Edward outside St James's Church

Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, the mum-of-two stepped out in a pair of cream strappy stilettos, adding a raffia embroidered clutch bag, a sweet diamante brooch and droplet earrings.

The Countess completed her look with a Jane Taylor floral hat

As she swept her blonde tresses up into an elegant chignon, Sophie dusted her eyes in a smokey shadow; complimenting her dress with a hint of rosy blusher and a coordinating pink lipgloss to match – gorgeous.

Sophie had previously worn her Emilia Wickstead dress to Royal Ascot

Eagle-eyed fans might remember Sophie's designer dress from her 2017 appearance at Royal Ascot. Clearly a firm favourite, she's also worn it to a Trooping the Colour Parade, held at Buckingham Palace in 2018.

Joining the Earl and Countess of Wessex at the marriage blessing, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor were also on hand to support the bride and groom.

Flora Alexandra Ogilvy wore an embroidered wedding dress by bridal designer Phillipa Lepley

The granddaughter of Princess Alexandra, cousin to the Queen, Flora Alexandra Ogilvy wore an embroidered wedding dress by British couture bridal designer Phillipa Lepley, featuring delicate sheer long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

She added a matching embroidered veil which was secured into her curled hair by the Ogilvy Tiara, made up of pearls and diamond floral ornaments, and carried an elegant white bouquet.

