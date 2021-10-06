The Queen welcomes special visitors to Windsor since return from summer break The monarch spent the summer at Balmoral

The Queen welcomed the Royal Regiment of the Canadian Artillery to Windsor Castle on Wednesday to mark the 150th anniversary of the foundation of A and B Batteries – the first regular force elements of the post-Confederation Canadian Army.

The monarch, 95, who is Captain General of the regiment, wore a navy jacket over a blue shirt and a tweed skirt, accesorising with the Canadian diamond maple leaf brooch.

Her Majesty visited the Guardroom at her Berkshire residence to soldiers from 1st Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery who are on guard at the Castle.

After speaking to the soldiers, the Queen presented The Captain General's Sword to representatives of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery on the Parade Ground. The sword will be used annually to recognise "Exemplary Leadership in the Rank of Captain" by an officer selected from each of The Royal Regiment's Regular and Reserve Force components.

The 1st Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery (1 RCHA) was one of Canada's first military units, formed as the "Regiment of Canadian Artillery" in 1883. After over a century of service, the regiment was renamed "The Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery" in 1997 and is comprised of six full-time regiments today.

The monarch was also shown the guard's accommodation

Earlier this week, a contingent of soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery (RCA), led by the 1st Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery (1 RCHA) and supported by the RCA Band assumed the honour of Queen's Guard at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. The honour marks the first time the Regiment had undertaken these duties and was the first overseas Guard Mount since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday's engagement marked the Queen's first public outing since returning to Windsor Castle at the weekend. She spent two months at her Balmoral estate in Scotland for her annual summer break.

On Thursday, the monarch will be joined by her youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, at Buckingham Palace, as they launch the Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

