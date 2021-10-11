Prince Charles' sweet tribute to Prince George at Balmoral home

The Prince of Wales has revealed how he has named an autumn garden at his Balmoral home after his eldest grandchild, Prince George.

The future king, 72, spoke to the BBC in an arboretum that he created in the gardens of Birkhall on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

"This was a rather empty field that the farm didn't need anymore," he said. "The great thing was that I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson was born, the eldest, George, so I thought I'd call it Prince George's wood."

Speaking about the garden he referred to as an "old man's obsession," Charles said: "It is really for autumn colour and a bit of spring. But autumn is the magic up here. So finding all the interesting trees and shrubs that turn an interesting colour is half the battle."

Prince George was born on 22 July 2013 and is third in line to the throne behind his grandfather Charles and father Prince William.

Charles is also grandpa to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's two youngest children, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie, two, and their daughter, Lilibet, who was born in June.

Charles has named the garden Prince George's Wood

In the interview with the BBC, the Prince of Wales discussed environmental issues and climate change ahead of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow next month.

Speaking about his own efforts to reduce his carbon footprint, Charles said: "I haven't eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don't eat dairy products on one day a week. If more did that, you would reduce a lot of the pressure."

He added he had converted his car, an Aston Martin he has owned for five decades, to run on what he described as "surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process".

The vehicle now runs on a fuel blend made up of 85 per cent bioethanol and 15 per cent unleaded petrol.

