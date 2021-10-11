Prince Charles admits he's made big changes to his diet for this good reason The Prince of Wales spoke in a new interview with the BBC

The Prince of Wales has admitted he's made changes to his diet as he discussed his own efforts to reduce his carbon footprint.

In an interview with the BBC on Monday, the future King, 72, said: "I haven't eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don't eat dairy products on one day a week. If more did that, you would reduce a lot of the pressure."

Charles added he had converted his car, an Aston Martin he has owned for five decades, to run on what he described as "surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process".

The vehicle now runs on a fuel blend made up of 85 per cent bioethanol and 15 per cent unleaded petrol.

In the interview, which took place in Prince George's Wood, an arboretum Charles has planted for his grandson in the gardens of Birkhall, his house on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeen, he also spoke about some of the changes he's made to his royal residences.

The Prince said he is using biomass boiler systems at Birkhall and had installed solar panels at London's Clarence House and on the farm buildings of Highgrove, his home in Gloucestershire.

Charles was speaking ahead of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow next month, which he is due to attend with the Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Prince's Aston Martin 'runs on wine and cheese'

The royal has said world leaders should take ambitious action on climate change rather than "just talk", and take notice of how "despairing" many young people are about the issue.

Charles, who has long been vocal about climate issues, said he is concerned that leaders gathering at the Glasgow climate change conference from October 31 to November 12 would "just talk".

"The problem is to get action on the ground," he said.

