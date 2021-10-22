Prince Harry's touching phone call to military veterans on incredible challenge The Duke of Sussex served in the army for ten years

The Duke of Sussex was praised as "one of us" after he made a surprise phone call to a group of military veterans who've just completed an incredible challenge.

The ex-service personnel on the trek, organised by Walking with the Wounded, were due to cross the Omani desert until their plan was set back by the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the team of six former soldiers walked 300km in stages across the UK, starting at Pen y Fan in Wales and finishing at the Anglo Omani Society in central London on Thursday.

WATCH: Prince Harry makes surprise call to veterans on walking expedition

Prince Harry congratulated members of the Grenadier Walk of Oman, telling them to "lean on" the experience of the walk when they feel "a little bit dark" in future.

The Duke, who is expedition patron for Walking with the Wounded, said: "Guys just remember, you have got to hold on to this moment, you have got to hold on to this feeling.

"Because it doesn't matter where you walk, or what you are doing. When inevitably we all end up feeling down, a little bit dark, in the weeks, months and years to come, you will remember back to this. Lean on this experience to pick yourselves up."

In a video shared by the charity, David Adams, who spent 13 years as an Aircraft Technician in the REME, said of Harry: "So it was great this evening to receive a phone call from Prince Harry, and the most touching point is that he really is one of us. He is a veteran, he understands where we are, what the veteran community experience is as well as the serving community."

Harry joined part of the Walk of Britain in 2015

Harry served in the army for ten years, during which time he carried out two frontline tours to Afghanistan.

The Duke joined Walking with the Wounded for part of its 1,000-mile Walk of Britain in 2015, walking a 17-mile stretch through the English countryside near Ludlow in Shropshire.

He has supported the charity since it was formed, taking part in its expeditions to the North Pole in 2011 and South Pole in 2013.

