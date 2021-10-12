Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprising new venture revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are adding to their portfolio since stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who now reside in Montecito in the US, are getting into the investment business.

It's been confirmed that the couple are joining Ethic, a fintech asset manager in the fast-growing environmental, social and governance space, as "impact partners" and investors.

In a joint statement on their Archewell website, the Sussexes said: "When we invest in each other we change the world…

"Be it through the investment of time (as with mentoring), investment in community (as with volunteering), or the investment of funds (for those who have the means to), our choices - of how and where we put our energy - define us as a global community.

"We believe it's time for more people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact everyone. We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global issues we all face.

"This is one of the ways we put our values in action."

Harry and Meghan in New York last month

Ethic has revealed its excitement over Harry and Meghan joining the company as impact partners.

In a statement, Ethic said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share a lot of values with us, and we suspect, with many of you as well. That's why we're so excited that they’re joining us as impact partners.

"They're deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time - such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights, and strengthening democracy - and understand that these issues are inherently interconnected. So much so, in fact, that they became investors in Ethic earlier this year and have investments managed by Ethic as well."

Since stepping back as senior royals, Harry and Meghan have been carving out their new lives in the US, establishing their non-profit organisation, Archewell, as well as landing deals with Netflix and Spotify.

