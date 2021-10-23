Prince William and Kate Middleton jet off abroad with their children for half-term – details

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Half-term is officially here, and to celebrate the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have whisked their three children away on a holiday abroad. Pictured outside the Windsor Suite at Heathrow airport on Thursday afternoon, the family were all smiles as they organised their luggage ahead of the journey.

No doubt a welcome break from their busy schedules, both Prince William and Duchess Kate have completed a number of royal engagements recently. Attending the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards together on Sunday, Kate later delivered a keynote speech for her patronage at The Forward Trust's 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign, held on Tuesday.

The family are enjoying some quality time together abroad

The Cambridge's trip coincides with October half-term. Given a week away from their studies, Prince George and Princess Charlotte currently attend Thomas's Battersea together, meanwhile, Prince Louis is enrolled at Willcock's Nursery School in South Kensington.

In new pictures shared by The Daily Mail, Kate can be seen wearing the Diamond Geo Maxi Shirt from one of her favourite brands, Me + Em, while unpacking the car. Nailing off-duty chic in her £206 midi and Superga trainers, the mum-of-three appeared to colour coordinate with her husband, as Prince William rocked a pale blue jumper and navy trousers.

George, Charlotte and Louis are currently taking a break for October half-term

Each carrying their own rucksacks for the trip, George, Charlotte and Louis each helped their parents with the luggage as they headed into Heathrow airport – how cute!

While it's not known yet where the family are heading on their travels, many have speculated that the Cambridges might be on their way to Greece for the wedding of Princess Diana's godson Prince Philippos and Nina Flohr.

In previous years, the Cambridges have typically spent quality time together at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall. They've also been known to enjoy staycations in the Isles of Scilly as well as the Lake District, so their latest trip is certainly an exciting one!

