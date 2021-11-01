The Queen pictured driving at Windsor Castle in first public outing since hospital stay The monarch pulled out of attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow

The Queen has been pictured in public for the first time since her hospital stay last month.

The monarch, 95, was spotted driving her Jaguar car in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Monday, as the senior royals attended events at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Her Majesty pulled out of attending the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland following advice to rest.

She sported one of her signature headscarves and a pair of sunglasses as she drove alone around her Berkshire estate.

WATCH: The Queen makes first video appearance since hospital stay

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend an evening reception at COP26 on Monday. The Queen is expected to deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.

The monarch stayed overnight at King Edward VII Hospital last week for some "preliminary investigations". She cancelled a two-day visit to Northern Ireland and has been advised to continue to rest for the next two weeks.

The Queen drove solo around her Windsor estate

A statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday read: "Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.

"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits. Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday November 13.

The monarch has been advised to rest for the next two weeks

"However, it remains The Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on November 14."

Last week, Her Majesty conducted virtual audiences from Windsor Castle, with the palace releasing footage from her meeting with David Constantine, whom she presented with The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry.

