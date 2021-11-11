Duchess of Cornwall adds finishing touches to Prince Charles' Remembrance Sunday wreath Camilla is patron of The Poppy Factory

The Duchess of Cornwall made the finishing touches to the Prince of Wales's wreath, which he will lay at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

Camilla, who is patron of The Poppy Factory, visited the charity's new facilities in Richmond-upon-Thames, south-west London, on Tuesday and added the final poppy.

READ: Duchess of Cornwall reveals her unusual cake recipe is a big hit with her grandchildren

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall attends a Poetry Together tea party

Looking elegant in a Bruce Oldfield red wool crepe dress, she also completed a custom-made Remembrance cross which she will place at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday to mark Armistice Day – the day in 1918 when the agreement to end fighting in the First World War came into effect.

At the service, Camilla will place her cross before the Last Post will sound moments before a two-minute silence.

In a nod to tradition and following in the footsteps of the late Duke of Edinburgh, the Duchess will then lay flowers at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla make touching change to social media accounts

MORE: Duchess Camilla wears the most flattering pleated skirt you'll see all day

The Duchess also made a custom-made Remembrance cross

During her visit to the Poppy Factory, an organisation which works all year round to make 120,000 royal and regimental wreaths, Camilla was greeted by the longest serving employee of The Poppy Factory, 62-year-old George Forbes.

The Duchess said: "It is your 43rd year my goodness me, there is nothing you don't know about the place."

After shaking her hand, Mr Forbes – whose father served with the RAF in the Second World War – told the Duchess he could make around five wreaths an hour, using 28 poppies per wreath.

The Poppy Factory will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year

Ahead of The Poppy Factory's centenary in 2022, she also unveiled a stone plaque to commemorate the opening of the building.

She added: "I think you do a fantastic job between you and it is just so important that we look after the veterans after the service they give this country."

Prince Charles and Camilla will be among the senior royals to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday at the Royal Albert Hall, and they are expected to be present for the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.