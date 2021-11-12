Denmark's future queen consort, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, has long been interested in helping those who feel socially isolated or excluded from society.

Three years after marrying Crown Prince Frederik, she set up the Mary Foundation in 2007, with the belief that everyone has a right to belong. The foundation's three focus areas are bullying and wellbeing, domestic violence, and loneliness.

Projects are run in schools, after-care centres, and women's shelters and in 2014, Mary received a Bambi Award for her work with the foundation.

"Through her Mary Foundation, Princess Mary helps to ensure Danish children are taught to care for one another, to show respect and empathy and to share with each other" - representative for children's charity Alannah & Madeline Foundation

The mother-of-four is also patron of various organisations around the world, including children's charity the Alannah & Madeline Foundation, which works in Mary's native Australia.

A spokesperson for the charity revealed how Mary's work in Denmark is setting an example around the world: "Through her Mary Foundation, Princess Mary helps to ensure Danish children are taught to care for one another, to show respect and empathy and to share with each other.

"These children will grow into adults who live these values in their homes, workplaces and communities, and they will pass them on to future generations. As a leading Australian charity working to protect children and young people from the effects of violence and bullying, we are inspired by her work every day."

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.