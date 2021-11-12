The Duchess of Cornwall is often described as a very kind member of the royal family, particularly when it comes to interacting with members of the press and the public on official engagements.

Her down-to-earth nature was clear to see during one engagement with the Royal Voluntary Service, of which she is president.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, told HELLO!: "A very special memory I have of the Duchess of Cornwall was on a visit to one of our lunch clubs. There to support our recruitment drive for more volunteers, Her Royal Highness was pitching in taking meals to the tables.

"One of the older diners with sight issues asked whether the Duchess would cut up her food. Her Royal Highness immediately started cutting up her meal without hesitation. This is just one example of the Duchess of Cornwall's kind nature and how she goes above and beyond in her role as President of Royal Voluntary Service."

Catherine added: "I can't speak highly enough of the Duchess; she is incredibly supportive of our charity and kindness personified. Since she became our President in 2012, Her Royal Highness has regularly visited our services to meet both our volunteers and the people we support.

"She has thrown herself in with great generosity, from serving patients from our on-ward trolley in hospitals to joining our dance group at our community centre."

While supporting her husband and heir to the throne Prince Charles on a regular basis, Camilla is also patron or president of over 90 charities. Her charity work is varied but several themes prevail, from helping victims of rape, sexual abuse and domestic violence, to encouraging older generations to keep fit.

In 2016, she assumed a number of patronages from the Queen, including Barnardo's, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, The Royal School of Needlework.

Most recently, Camilla set up the Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room after the success of sharing her reading lists in lockdown. She is a passionate promoter of literacy, with a particular focus on encouraging a love of reading and writing from an early age.

