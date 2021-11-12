princess-sofia-of-sweden

Princess Sofia joined the Swedish royal family upon her marriage to Prince Carl Philip in 2015. But the mother-of-three was long interested in philanthropy before becoming a royal.

In 2010, Sofia and her friend Frida Vesterberg founded Project Playground, a charity dedicated to helping vulnerable children and young people in Sweden and South Africa.

Many of the children supported come from broken and violent home environments, or live on the streets, where playtime is the most dangerous time of the day. The charity therefore provides educational and developmental programmes, as well as psychosocial support, so that simply put, children can be children.

Sofia's passion to help children is something she channelled into her royal life when she married Prince Carl Philip.

To celebrate their wedding in June 2015, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's Foundation was established, with the purpose to stamp out bullying and to let children be themselves. The work focuses on combating online hate speech and spreading awareness about dyslexia.

As well as her commitment to her foundation, Sofia is also an honorary chair of private hospital Sophiahemmet in Stockholm. Early in the pandemic, the princess volunteered at the hospital where she assisted doctors and nurses.

