With a mother like Sarah, Duchess of York, the importance of charity work has always been instilled in Princess Eugenie from a young age.

The Princess co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective with her best friend Julia de Boinville in 2017, after spending years researching the global epidemic that is modern slavery. They first became aware of the issue during a visit to India in 2012, where they were introduced to a women's organisation that rescues girls from modern slavery.

Eugenie's mission is to abolish slavery by encouraging law enforcement agencies, policy makers, journalists, NGOs, companies and the like to collaborate and share ideas on how we can fight human trafficking.

Following in the footsteps of her mum Sarah, Eugenie is also a passionate supporter of Teenage Cancer Trust. Her first official engagement was the opening of their specialist cancer unit at Leeds General Infirmary in 2010.

She was made an honorary patron of Teenage Cancer Trust in 2016, alongside her older sister Princess Beatrice. To mark the occasion, the Princess visited the charity's unit at University College Hospital, where she was welcomed by young people receiving cancer treatment there.

Kate Collins, Chief Executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, told HELLO!: "Throughout the challenges of the pandemic, and for many years before, Their Royal Highnesses Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have helped keep spirits high with virtual meets and events for young people with cancer and our hardworking nurses, youth workers and supporters - a kindness which has meant so much to so many. We feel so fortunate to have such kind, engaged and supportive honorary patrons who care deeply about our work."

Eugenie is also a global ambassador of children's charity Street Child, is patron of Asian wildlife charity Elephant Family, of which Prince Charles and Camilla are joint royal presidents, and most recently became an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation.

The Princess also became an ambassador of Project 0 in 2018, a charity that, in partnership with Sky Ocean Rescue, focuses on protecting the ocean from plastic pollution.

