Meghan Markle admits she still looks for coupons when shopping online Meghan spoke of the importance of teaching young people financial literacy

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she still looks for coupons and promo codes when shopping.

READ: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle just made roll necks cool again

Meghan Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, revealed that she used to "clip coupons" as a child growing up with her mother Doria as she spoke at an online conference hosted by the New York Times about the importance of teaching young people financial literacy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle looks radiant in new video since New York trip

"If I was ingrained at a young age to understand more about the stock market, or financial literacy, how different [would it] put me in the world?" she shared.

"Even though I clipped coupons growing up, and now that is ingrained in me as well, my values have not changed."

MORE: Meghan Markle looked like sunshine in her elegant yellow dress - and we've found a lookalike

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's facialist reveals how to get her glowing skin in the winter

"I will never buy anything online without finding a promo code first" she added.

"That is still in there, it is a modern version of the same thing. That was ingrained in me when I was young. Imagine what the world would be like if you ingrained other elements of financial understanding, especially to a young woman."

Meghan spoke at the conference

The mom-of-two also shared how her work ethic stems from her parents, sharing that she began her own side business when she was eight.

"Both my parents have a strong work ethic and so I remember when I was really young, I must have been eight or nine, I started making scrunchies to sell," she said.

"My mom went to Queen Downtown to get scraps of fabric from the fabric store and I would sell them. I remember the feeling of knowing I had done something and I had invested in myself, and I had done this labor and been compensated for it.

"There was a sense of pride that came from that. Whether it is that, your first job waiting tables or hostessing, both things I've done, that couple hundred dollars gives you a sense of not just purpose but a sense of self-satisfaction."

Meghan and her mom Doria

The royal wore a simple black cashmere jumper with three-quarter length sleeves and black trousers paired with a gold-buckle belt for the event. She also wore a large red poppy, to commemorate Veterans Day in the US and Remembrance Day in the UK.

During the event, Meghan was joined by American businesswoman, Mellody Hobson, who is President and co-CEO of Ariel Investments, and chairwoman of Starbucks Corporation.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox..