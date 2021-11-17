How Prince Charles is preparing for royal babies' imminent christenings The Prince of Wales is bringing a special souvenir back from Jordan

Prince Charles is said to be bringing bottles of Holy water from the River Jordan back to the UK for the royal christenings of Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall's babies.

The 73-year-old heir to the throne, who is currently on a royal tour of the Middle East with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, is reportedly bringing back "five or six dozen bottles" presumed to be for his nieces' children's special days, according to the Daily Mail.

The Director General of the Baptism Site, Rustom Mkhjian, told the paper: "This time the Embassy people asked for a few dozens [bottles] of Holy water and we provided them with five dozen, six dozen, prior to this trip."

He added that it was assumed the bottles would be used for royal christenings, explaining: "I didn't know, I didn't want to ask. But they said we wanted it for children to be baptised later on. Future baptisms, yes."

Prince Charles is reportedly bringing back Holy water from Jordan

Discussing the significance of the Holy Water, Rustom Mkhjian added: "It is pure water blessed from the spot where Jesus was baptised. It is holy and blessed from this particular spot in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."

2021 was a bumper year for royal babies. From Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's baby boy August and Zara and Mike Tindall's third child Lucas, to Princess Beatrice's little girl Sienna and Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's second child, Lilibet, it really has been royal baby fever.

Princess Eugenie's son is among the royal babies to be christened

Royal christenings typically take place three months after the baby's birth, however, none of the UK-based royals are thought to have christened their children yet. It is not known whether Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet will be returning to the UK for a christening.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "Typically, royal babies are usually christened around three or four months after his or her birth, as seen with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie.

It's not known whether Meghan and Harry will return to the UK to christen Lilibet

"It's not known if Prince Harry and Meghan will opt to have a christening in the UK for baby Lilibet at this stage, but they may wish for their daughter to follow in her big brother's footsteps.

"Some royal parents also decide to wait until their babies are a little older to be baptised. Princess Eugenie's christening took place when she was around nine months old, and Zara and Mike Tindall's daughters, Mia and Lena, were ten and 11 months old.

"It may depend on whether the newest additions to the royal family will wear the traditional Honiton lace gown, a replica of the original one made for Queen Victoria's daughter in 1841."

