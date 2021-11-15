When will the Queen's next public appearance be? The monarch, 95, is resting at Windsor Castle

The Queen was forced to pull out of the Remembrance Sunday service last-minute due back to a sprained back. The monarch, 95, is continuing to rest at Windsor Castle and she is due to carry out light official duties this week, but when will we see Her Majesty again in public?

No major public engagements are planned for the head of state before the end of the year, but November and December are often quieter months for her royal calendar and her diary had already been set as such.

She has cancelled an appearance at the General Synod on Tuesday – the first time the Queen, who is Supreme Governor of the Church of England, has missed her five-yearly visit to the Church’s national assembly in its 51-year history.

Traditionally she hosts the glittering annual white-tie Diplomatic Corps reception in December for more than 1,000 guests, but it has not yet been confirmed whether this is taking place. Senior royals including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually attend the event wearing tuxes or evening gowns and tiaras.

The Queen arriving at Sandringham for Christmas in 2019

The Queen pre-records her Christmas Day broadcast in December, and usually hosts a pre-Christmas lunch for her wider family the week before 25 December.

She then usually leaves for Sandringham and is usually photographed arriving at King's Lynn railway station by train. The monarch traditionally does not return from her Norfolk estate until after the anniversary of her 6 February accession – which in 2022 will be the 70th anniversary – her Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen's last public engagement on 19 October

While the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, spent the festive period at Windsor Castle for the first time in 33 years in 2020, Her Majesty will reportedly host her family for Christmas in Norfolk this year.

The monarch has arrived by car for the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham in recent years, while the senior royals stop and speak with locals as they make their way on foot.

It seems likely that Buckingham Palace will share video from the Queen's virtual engagements as we had previously seen throughout the pandemic.

Her Majesty's last public outing was on 19 October when she hosted a reception for global business leaders at Windsor.

