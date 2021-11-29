Why Kate Middleton was 'worried' about first Christmas with the Queen Kate married Prince William in 2011

One of the most nerve-wracking occasions for any new royal has to be the first Christmas at Sandringham, and the Duchess of Cambridge once revealed a relatable worry she had for her first festive season as a member of the family.

Speaking on the 2016 ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Kate said: "I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?'"

She continued: "I thought, 'I'll make her something.' Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney.

"I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody."

Kate walking to church for her first royal Christmas in 2011

The royals are also known to give one another humorous presents, with Kate reportedly gifting her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, a 'Grow Your Own Girlfriend' kit before he started dating Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Harry is said to have gifted his grandmother a shower cap emblazoned with the phrase 'Ain't life a [expletive],' while William reportedly once treated the Queen to a pair of slippers with her face on them.

George and Charlotte made their Christmas Day debuts in 2019

Kate married Prince William in April 2011 and made her debut on the walk to the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham that December.

The Duchess, wearing a berry coat and hat, showed no signs of nerves as she greeted the crowds on the way to the service.

The Cambridges' eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, made their Christmas Day debuts in 2019 as they accompanied their parents to church.

