Crown Princess Victoria shares gorgeous Christmas photo of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel shared an adorable new photograph of their children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, to mark a special day on Monday.

The new image shows the young royals beaming at the camera in front of a large Christmas tree adorned with red and white glass baubles and decorations. Little Oscar, five, wears a Santa Claus costume, complete with a hat, while big sister, Estelle, nine, holds a basket of traditional saffron buns.

Sweden is among the countries to celebrate St Lucia's Day (or St. Lucy's Day) on 13 December, known as the festival of lights.

The royal family also shared photographs from the archives on their Instagram account, showing Queen Silvia marking the holiday with her children, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine, in 1984.

When Crown Princess Victoria ascends to the Swedish throne, she will become the fourth female monarch in the country’s history. Interestingly, there was a period of time when she was not heir apparent, however.

The sweet new photo of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar

Her younger brother, Carl Philip, became heir to the Swedish throne upon his birth in 1979, a position he held for seven months. Everything changed in January 1980 when a change in constitution came into effect, which made the natural birth order the basis for succession. It was from this point forward that Victoria became the nation's future queen.

Crown Princess Victoria will herself be succeeded by her own daughter, Princess Estelle. Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel were married in June 2010 and welcomed Estelle on 23 February 2012. Prince Oscar was born on 2 March 2016.

