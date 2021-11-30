Princess Sofia's dog rescued after escaping from family home again It's quite a story...

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia had a stroke of luck when a member of the public rescued their beloved pet dog.

The couple's terrier, Siri, was found by a local in Djurgården park after escaping from their home nearby at Villa Solbacken.

Speaking to Expressen, Angelina Berge, 20, said that the little dog had begun to follow them, and after attempts to call a phone number on the pup's collar, Angelina's friend mentioned that the prince and princess lived nearby and that they had a pet.

She told the Swedish newspaper: "Then I searched on Google and got an article that the prince's dog had previously escaped. I saw the picture of the dog and fell to my knees - I could not stop laughing because it was so heavenly comical. We started talking to the dog and said her name: 'Siri, Siri'. She was super happy. Then we realised that it was probably the prince's dog."

The couple's beloved pet dog, Siri

Siri was rescued by a police officer after previously escaping from Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's home in 2018.

Angelina said that the prince was grateful that the pooch was found, after she and her friend carried Siri to the couple's royal residence. "So we pinged at the prince and princess' house," she said. "Prince Carl Philip came down with his son and fetched the dog. He was so very nice and kind and thanked us again and again."

The family at Prince Julian's christening in August

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed their third child, Prince Julian, on 26 March 2021. The couple are also parents to Prince Alexander, five, and Prince Gabriel, four.

And the family aren't the only Swedish royals to own a pet dog. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel introduced their new addition, a cavoodle named Rio, in March 2020.

