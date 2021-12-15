Lewis Hamilton's hilarious encounter with the Queen revealed as he receives knighthood from Prince Charles The Formula One driver has previously met members of the royal family

Sir Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in recognition of a glittering career in Formula One just days after he controversially lost out on a record eighth title.

The motoring superstar was dubbed a knight by the Prince of Wales during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony on Wednesday. He was joined by his mother Carmen Lockhart and was all smiles as they posed for pictures in the castle's quadrangle.

When congratulated on his award, Lewis said: "Thank you."

The Formula One driver is no stranger to royalty, having also met the Queen in person. As well as being presented with an MBE by Her Majesty in 2009, Lewis was also invited to a private lunch with the monarch, where she gave him some advice on dining etiquette.

He revealed an amusing anecdote from his time with Her Majesty, telling Graham Norton in 2015: "I got invited to a lunch and was sitting next to the Queen. I was excited and started to talk to her, but she said – pointing to my left – 'No you speak that way first, and I'll speak this way and then I'll come back to you.'"

Lewis receiving his MBE from the Queen in 2009

However, after he did get the opportunity to speak to the Queen, Lewis had nothing but praise for Her Majesty.

"She is a sweet woman, and we talked about how she spends her weekends, houses and music," Lewis said, adding: "She is really cool."

The Formula One star with Prince Harry at Silverstone in 2020

Lewis has also met Prince Harry on several occasions over the years, including one of the Duke of Sussex's final royal duties in March 2020, where he opened the immersive Silverstone Experience.

During one light-hearted moment, Harry even beat Lewis in a pit stop speed test, telling him, "What a stitch up!" as the Formula One driver proclaimed the game was a "fix" in honour of his royal guest.

The racing driver was knighted by Prince Charles at Windsor

Lewis, 36, was recognised in the New Year Honours list following a record-breaking year in which he eclipsed Michael Schumacher's all-time victory tally and emulated the German by winning a seventh world title.

But on Sunday, rival driver Max Verstappen claimed his first Formula One world title after his season-long battle with Hamilton came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi.

The deployment of the safety car after a late crash at the Yas Marina Circuit wiped out the lead Hamilton had built over his rival, and Verstappen had the advantage as he was using fresher tyres.

