Prince Charles shares update on the Queen's health during Brixton visit The monarch, 95, is currently resting at Windsor Castle

The Prince of Wales has shared an update about the Queen's health as she continues her rest period at Windsor Castle.

Charles, 72, was greeted by crowds of people as he left a branch of NatWest bank in south London after an engagement for the Prince's Trust on Thursday.

One man asked him: "Prince Charles. How is your mother?"

The heir to the throne gave him an encouraging pat on the arm, and appeared to say: "She's alright, thank you."

The monarch, 95, was advised to take two weeks of rest following her hospital stay on 20 October.

While she has cancelled an appearance at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday 13 November, Buckingham Palace has previously said that it remains the Queen's "firm intention" to be at the Remembrance Sunday service on 14 November.

After taking a private break at her Sandringham estate at the weekend, Her Majesty returned to Windsor Castle on Tuesday. According to the Court Circular, she held a council meeting with ministers via video link on Wednesday.

Charles met Prince's Trust Young Entrepreneurs

During his visit to the bank in Brixton, Prince Charles was impressed by a magician who performed a mind trick on him.

The future king was meeting young entrepreneurs helped by his youth charity the Prince's Trust, when he encountered performer Chris Reads Minds, who asked him to think of a colour, a number and the name of a person.

The magician impressed Charles with his trick

Charles replied: "Blue, 12 and George" – the latter seemingly a nod to his eldest grandson Prince George.

The magician went on to reveal one of his own business cards, which was hidden in a sealed envelope in a wallet, on which identical answers had been written.

Charles chuckled and remarked: "Very impressive. It really is."

