Have your say with the 2021-2022 Hello! Canada reader survey! Tell us how you feel about various royal and celebrity topics as we close out the year!

Just like 2020, there isn't an easy way to sum up 2021. It's been another rollercoaster of year. Through it all, we've been thankful for you, our wonderful readers, who centre everything we do.

At the end of every year, we ask you to take part in our reader poll, which allows you to have your say on various royal and celebrity-related topics, from your favourite members of the Royal Family to the celebrity couples who inspire you the most. Below, you'll find our 2021-2022 reader poll.

You'll be able to tell us who your favourites are moving in to 2022, and if you're up for it, there's the opportunity to take a bonus round at the end, which includes royal-related questions on the future of the Royal Family, the environment and much more.

We've included a comments field for you to sound off on various topics that are important to you. Feel free to write as much as you'd like – there's a chance your comments could be incorporated into digital or print stories that come out of our poll. We'll announce the results in early January, and we can't wait to red what you have to say!

Happy Holidays from everyone at Hello! Canada! We're wishing you a great New Year and once again, the very best of health moving into 2022 and beyond.

