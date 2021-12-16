Prince William reveals George, Charlotte and Louis' special Christmas tradition with their cousins The royals are very close

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed that he loves seeing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis playing with his cousins' children when they get together at Christmas.

The father-of-three, 39, sat down with Radio Marsden's Barry Alston, during which he answered some questions from young patients of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

When asked if there was one aspect of Christmas he couldn't live without, he said that food was quite important for him during the festive season, but then added: "But I think generally for me bringing the family together at Christmas time is always lovely because we're quite spread out doing our things a lot of the time during the year, and so we get very few moments to come together."

He continued: "And when I see my children meet up with my cousins' children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it's very special. So I look forward to that a lot and obviously Christmas is a new dynamic when you have children, suddenly it's a whole different ball game when you have the noise and excitement, so I'm enjoying the new version of Christmas in my life."

The Cambridges are particularly close to William's cousin, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike.

Their children are close in age, with Prince George the oldest at eight, Mia is seven, Princess Charlotte is six and then Prince Louis and Lena are both three. Mike and Zara also welcomed their son, Lucas, in March this year.

The Cambridges pictured with the Tindalls in 2015

William also revealed his family's favourite board games, including Monopoly and Risk, of which he said, "usually everyone gets very cross about because they lose".

The Duke has been President of the Royal Marsden cancer charity since May 2007, a position previously held by his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

In October 2020, he visited the Royal Marsden in Sutton to meet staff and patients, and to mark the construction for the Trust's Oak Cancer Centre.

