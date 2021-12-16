Christmas is just around the corner, and many people will still be thinking of their ideal Christmas gift, including royals like Prince William.

During an interview with Radio Marsden's Barry Alston, the royal revealed that he hasn't had "much of time" to consider what he might want for Christmas, because he's been a little preoccupied during the festive season as he's been focusing on his own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In response to a question from a young patient of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the royal responded: "That's a brilliant question, but I've not had much time to think about it because I've been thinking about my children and what they want for Christmas."

But the dad-of three was able to think of one dream gift, as he added: "But if I had to choose right now, then I would say I want my favourite team which is Aston Villa to win their football match on Boxing Day."

We're not sure that'll be much help for the Duchess of Cambridge if she's struggling for ideas for her husband!

The Duke has been focused on his own children

The Cambridges recently released their joyous Christmas card, which was taken on holiday in Petra, Jordan, and the Duke revealed how it fulfilled his three-year promise to his wife.

Jordan holds personal memories for the Duchess of Cambridge, who lived in the country for nearly three years as a child when her father, Michael Middleton, relocated to the capital of Amman in his role as a British Airways manager.

In 2018, Prince William carried out a five-day visit to the Middle East and visited the ancient city of Jerash, where Kate was once photographed with her father and younger sister, Pippa.

The royal is president of the FA

The Duchess was unable to accompany her husband on the visit as she was on maternity leave with Prince Louis.

William said at the time that his wife "loved" living in the country, adding: "She is very upset that I am coming here without her."

The Duke, who was photographed in the same spot, added: "Need to come back with the family for this shot."

