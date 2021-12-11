Royal style watch: Festive looks from Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall, Sophie Wessex & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Getting into the holiday spirit, our favourite royal ladies have been rocking the latest festive fashion trends – and we're here for it. Leading this week's royal lineup, the Duchess of Cambridge spearheaded the Together at Christmas concert, held at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, and her ruby red coat dress was the belle of the ball.

Showcasing their support for the Duchess, royal fans were also delighted to see the likes of Princess Beatrice, the Countess of Wessex, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Pippa Middleton all attending the carol service.

Meanwhile, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has been nailing Parisian chic all week while enjoying a three-day visit to France, and Queen Letizia of Spain has been getting in on the festive cheer, as she rocked a pair of Santa red boots at the 75th anniversary of UNICEF in Madrid. Here are our favourite royal outfits of the week!

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate stepped out in a ravishing red coat dress on Wednesday

One of the first royals to arrive at the Together at Christmas concert, Duchess Kate stepped out in a Catherine Walker coat featuring red buttons and a large bow detail. Coordinating with matching red shoes by Gianvito Rossi for a fully coordinated look, she also added a pair of diamond and sapphire fringed earrings, on loan from The Queen Mother's collection.

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie Wessex turned heads in a cotton-velvet trench coat by Victoria Beckham

The Countess of Wessex looked so elegant on Wednesday evening as she arrived at Westminster Abbey in a Victoria Beckham corduroy coat. She styled the coat with a stunning silk camisole in green, a pair of white trousers and heels, while keeping her accessories light, only wearing a necklace and small clutch bag. Inside the venue, she wore a floral face mask as she spoke with members of the congregation.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall wrapped up warm in a navy glitter coat

Nailing minimalist chic, Zara Tindall donned a textured boucle coat in navy and black that cinched in at the waist. Coordinating it with tailored trousers, a white blouse and black court shoes, Princess Anne's daughter decided to add a pop of colour to her muted outfit with a burgundy clutch bag.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice accessorised her camel coat with Jimmy Choo velvet heels

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took a night off from parenting duties to support the Duchess of Cambridge at her Christmas concert. Wrapped up warm in a camel coat by The Fold, new mum Beatrice, 33, looked elegant as ever as she accessorised with velvet Jimmy Choo heels, a burgundy headband and a micro hatbox bag by Aspinal of London.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie recycled her forest green cape coat by Chloé

Princess Eugenie gave off major military vibes on Wednesday evening when she stepped out in a statement green cape coat. For the winter outing, Eugenie teamed the coat with black tights and knee-high leather-look boots. Her hair was styled in loose curls and a slick of pink lipstick and a hint of blush was added for the occasion.

Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton twinned with Princess Beatrice in the green version of her coat

In a rare twinning moment, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa wore a bottle green version of Prince Beatrice's exact coat to the service, which she coordinated with black tights, black court shoes and SORU emerald green earrings

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia rocked a pair of statement red boots

Revered as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, Queen Letizia put together a bold ensemble on Thursday as she celebrated UNICEF's 75th anniversary at the Caixa Forum in Madrid. Tucking a cream turtleneck jumper from BOSS into a red floral skirt by Carolina Herrera, the monarch turned heads in Magrit over the knee suede boots, polishing off the look with gold hoop earrings from Massimo Dutti.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania teamed a khaki military jacket with tailored trousers

Queen Rania just added a seriously chic suit to her wardrobe. Paying a visit to the Teacher Training Academy on Tuesday, the monarch layered a khaki Green jacket over a striped shirt, complete with matching trousers and Malone Souliers burgundy heels.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

The royal looked so chic in a glossy pink skirt during her official visit to France

For day one of her official visit to France, Crown Princess Victoria gave off ballerina vibes in a Totême pink A-line skirt. Showcasing her hourglass figure, the royal added a statement buckled belt at the waist, as well as a black cashmere-blend jumper.

