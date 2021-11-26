Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked a special milestone with Lilibet this week The Duchess of Sussex spoke about the family's plans on the Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked a very special milestone with their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, this week.

Thursday saw Prince Harry and Meghan mark their first Thanksgiving in the US as a family of four with their two-year-old son Archie and five-month-old Lilibet.

The tot was born on 4 June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with the couple sharing news of her birth two days later. The Duke and Duchess are yet to publicly reveal a photograph of their daughter.

Meghan revealed her plans for the annual US holiday as she appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month.

She told Ellen: "I love to cook, we'll be [at] home and just relax and sort of settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving [at] home [in] California, so it will be nice."

The former actress Meghan has always been a big fan of the holiday and used to share photos on her now-defunct Instagram account and recipes on her lifestyle blog The Tig.

Her Thanksgiving dishes included oven roasted chicken breast with mushroom and leek gravy and side dishes of roasted acorn squash wedge salad and almond butter bites.

Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito in summer 2020

The Duchess also revealed on the show how she and Harry celebrated Halloween with their children.

Meghan said: "We wanted to do something fun for the kids, but the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes…"

Ellen, who joined the Sussexes for the annual holiday, replied: "No, not even for five minutes, finally Harry talked him into having the head on, but Lili was a skunk."

Meghan laughed and added: "She was a little skunk… like Flower from Bambi."

