Sad news for the Queen following death of close friend It follows the passing of Her Majesty's lady-in-waiting

The Queen's close friend, Ivor Herbert, has passed away at the age of 96, it has been confirmed.

The racing journalist and trainer was a long-time friend of the royals and was often a guest at the monarch's Scottish estate, Balmoral, according to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden.

An announcement in The Times read: "Herbert Ivor died peacefully at home on the 5th of January, aged 96. Beloved father of Nick, Kate and Jane and grandfather to Joe. Private cremation. The details of a memorial service to follow."

The ex-Coldstream Guards officer trained the winner of the 1957 Cheltenham Gold Cup and also co-wrote the 1966 film, The Great St Trinian's Train Robbery.

The sad news follows the death of the Queen's close friend and lady-in-waiting, Lady Farnham, on 29 December, as well as the passing of the Duchess of Grafton on 3 December.

Lady Farnham was the monarch's Lady of the Bedchamber since 1987 and a long-time support and confidante for the Queen, even accompanying her to a Diamond Jubilee service of thanksgiving in 2012 after the Duke of Edinburgh was hospitalised and could not attend.

Lady Farnham was the Queen's lady-in-waiting for 44 years

Her Majesty is currently residing at Windsor Castle, where she spent Christmas with her eldest son, the Prince of Wales, and the Duchess of Cornwall.

In her Christmas Day broadcast, the Queen paid tribute to her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021.

"Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why," she said. "But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world."

