Why the Queen could have chosen a different name when she became monarch Elizabeth ascended the throne in 1952

The Queen will mark an incredible new milestone on 6 February – the 70th year of her reign.

When Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne at the age of 25 in 1952, she was asked by Martin Charteris, her private secretary, what she wanted to be known as.

The new Queen's response was very matter-of-fact. She said: "My own of course."

Her Majesty could have chosen a completely different name and since ancient times, some monarchs have opted for a regnal moniker instead.

Elizabeth's father was born Albert Frederick Arthur George, but when he became monarch in 1936, he chose the name King George VI in honour of his own father, King George V.

The Queen's great-grandfather was King Edward VII, but he was born Albert Edward. Her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria, also chose a different regnal name to her birth one, which was Alexandrina Victoria.

Similarly, when the Prince of Wales becomes King, he could become Charles III or he may wish to honour his late grandfather by choosing to be known as King George VII.

The Queen's Coronation took place in 1953

While the Queen usually spends the day of her ascension privately to remember her late father, celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee were unveiled by Buckingham Palace earlier this month.

Events across the extended Bank Holiday weekend include the Queen's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, along with a service of Thanksgiving, a concert at Buckingham Palace and the Big Jubilee lunch.

Meanwhile, the Platinum Jubilee Celebration from 12 to 15 May will see 1,000 performers and 500 horses mark significant moments in royal history through a 90-minute performance that will include actors, musicians, and global equestrian displays.

