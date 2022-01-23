The Queen returns to Sandringham ahead of poignant anniversary The monarch has been staying at Windsor Castle

The Queen has returned to Sandringham for the first time since cancelling plans to spend a traditional family Christmas there following a rise in COVID cases.

She travelled to the estate by helicopter and car on Sunday, and is reported to be staying at Wood Farm, where Prince Philip spent much of his time after retiring from public life.

MORE: The Queen's royal residence she's never lived in – and it's perfect for Prince William and Kate

The 95-year-old monarch hasn't been to Sandringham since November.

She typically spends the festive season at her Norfolk estate but due to the pandemic, has spent the last two Christmases at Windsor Castle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations programme in full

There's been another recent change to the Queen's lifestyle as, according to the MailOnline, the canine-loving monarch is now the proud owner of a prize-winning cocker spaniel, who has become a loving member of her family.

MORE: The Queen celebrates the Countess of Wessex's birthday with sweet photograph

SEE: 13 royals and their beloved pet dogs in photos

While the Queen is known for her Corgis, she has now adopted a Pedigree Wolferton Drama, sweetly named 'Lissy' in her honour.

The Queen's Norfork estate is located in stunning surroundings

The four-year-old pup was crowned top dog at the Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship - earning her place as the Queen's first gundog champion in any breed.

The Queen will no doubt welcome some time to rest in Norfolk ahead of a busy series of events to celebrate her Golden Jubilee this year.

The UK's longest-reigning monarch celebrates 70 years on the throne on 6 February and many special occasions and initiatives will take place throughout the year in her honour, including the Platinum Jubilee Celebration from 12-15 May.

Prince Philip spent a lot of time on the estate after his retirement

One thousand performers and 500 horses will mark significant moments in royal history through a 90-minute performance that will include actors, musicians, and global equestrian displays.

In the summer, there will be a four-day bank holiday weekend, from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.

On 2 June, the Queen's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, will be a spectacular event, with 1200 officers taking part, together with Army musicians and horses.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.