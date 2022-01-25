Netflix is hiring for Meghan Markle's first animated series

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Netflix is hiring for the Duchess of Sussex's highly anticipated animated series.

The streaming giant is looking for a Los-Angeles based Production Designer for Meghan's forthcoming project, Pearl, which "centres on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history".

The job advertisement on LinkedIn states that "The Production Designer will help to develop, create, and support the aesthetic vision of our Executive Producer Team, working closely with the Show Runner to design multiple worlds representing various time periods throughout history."

The Duchess is serving as an Executive Producer on her very first animated series for Netflix. In an announcement last summer it was confirmed that Meghan will be working alongside stars like Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Amanda Rynda and David Furnish.

The ad is looking for an "accomplished artist" with three to five years of CG animation production experience and someone who can "collaborate with grace, humility, inclusion and open-mindedness".

In September 2020, it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had signed a major deal with Netflix to make films and series for the streaming service.

The Sussexes in New York in September

Prince Harry's documentary, Heart of Invictus, is set to be released in 2022. It follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020.

The sports tournament was postponed due to the pandemic but will now take place from 16 to 22 April at the Zuiderpark in the Hague.

Harry and Meghan now reside in Montecito, Santa Barbara, with their children, Archie, two and seven-month-old Lilibet. The couple stepped back as senior royals in March 2020.

