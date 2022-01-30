Mike Tindall's touching father-daughter moment with daughter Mia The star shares three children with wife Zara Tindall

Aside from his marriage to the Queen's eldest granddaughter Zara, Mike Tindall is best known for being a retired rugby player.

He showed off another sporting talent on Sunday, however, as he donned a football kit – and was supported by his eldest daughter Mia all the way!

Mike and Zara's eight-year-old was photographed cheering her dad on from the dugout as he took to the field as part of the Battle of the Balls fundraiser football match between Gloucester City Legends and Rugby for Heroes in Gloucester.

The little girl watched the match with keen interest and had even had her face painted in support of her dad's team.

After the match, the youngster got involved herself and could be seen running and kicking the ball as well as sweetly holding onto her dad's arm.

Mike and Zara married back in 2011 and now share three children: daughters Mia and Lena, who is three, and baby Lucas, ten months.

Mia cheered her dad on from the sidelines

Mike is a proud father, although he's also very down-to-earth in his approach to parenting and often shares insights into his family life on the podcast he co-hosts, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

Talking about his plans to undertake some fundraising bike rides later this year to raise money for Parkinson's research, the sportsman said: "I need to get into a little bit of bike shape but since the young man's come along, time disappears, which I'm noticing a lot more when you've got three children…"

The youngster also enjoyed the chance to play

Little Mia, meanwhile, has also been keeping busy and was spotted earlier in the weekend enjoying some quality time with her mum.

The little girl paid a visit to the Cheltenham Festival Trial on Saturday, where she posed for photos alongside Zara.

Mia has shared her mother and grandmother Princess Anne's passion for horse riding since she was very young, having started lessons at the age of just two.

