Did August Brooksbank celebrate his first birthday with cousins Archie and Lilibet in Montecito?

Princess Eugenie was spotted at the Super Bowl with her cousin Prince Harry on Sunday, days after her son August Brooksbank celebrated his first birthday. And no doubt they've been able to continue the festivities for the tot, alongside his second cousins, Archie and Lilibet!

While Eugenie's husband, Jack, was not present at the game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, it's possible that he flew out to the US with his wife and remained at the couple's accommodation with August.

Harry's wife Meghan was also absent from the crowd, but she's likely to have remained at the Sussexes' home in Montecito, Santa Barbara with two-year-old Archie and eight-month-old Lilibet.

August and Lilibet are just four months apart in age, and Eugenie publicly congratulated Harry and Meghan on the birth of their daughter in June 2021. "Congratulations dear cousins… we couldn't be happier for you all," she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside six red love heart emojis.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry at the Super Bowl

The Princess shares a close bond with Harry, and was one of the first to know about his romance with former actress Meghan.

Not only did Eugenie and Jack marry at the same wedding venue – St George's Chapel in Windsor – just five months after Harry and Meghan, the foursome also enjoyed a night out in Toronto.

Eugenie shared new photos of August to mark his first birthday

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021, Meghan revealed how she and Harry went incognito with Eugenie and Jack to a post-apocalyptic themed Halloween party.

"The four of us just snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night out on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," she said.

Royal biography Finding Freedom also claimed that Eugenie and Jack's visit to George and Amal Clooney's villa on Lake Como overlapped with Harry and Meghan's trip in 2018.

Following the news that Eugenie and Jack were expecting their first child, the couple moved into the Sussexes' Windsor abode, Frogmore Cottage.

