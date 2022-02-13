The Queen reacts to Kate Middleton's children's book reading

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge made a special appearance on TV on Sunday evening, when she read Jill Tomlinson's children's book The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark for the CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Composed and relaxed, the Duchess often smiled as she read the story, which is a book she remembers from her own childhood.

It's no surprise that the mum-of-three was a natural, and it seems that the Queen also approved, as Her Majesty's official Instagram account 'liked' a post on the Cambridges' page about the appearance.

Royal fans were also keen to share their love for Kate's reading, with one commenting: "Her voice is perfect."

WATCH: Duchess of Cambridge reads CBeebies Bedtime Story for Children’s Mental Health Week

Another sweetly added: "Diana was the people’s princess. You are the children’s princess! So proud of the work you and William are doing!"

"I do think she is a wonderful role model for children everywhere," a third agreed while a fourth simply wrote: "Catherine is amazing" alongside three heart emojis.

The Duchess impressed viewers with her delivery of the children's story

Wearing jeans and a cosy Fair Isle roll-neck sweater by Holland Cooper, Kate was seen sitting on a rug near a fire pit as she said: "Hello, my name is Catherine and tonight we’re in my bedtime story den. I've chosen a story which I remember reading as a little girl.

"It's called The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark and is written by Jill Tomlinson and illustrated by Paul Howard. Let’s begin…"

The mum-of-three read The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark

After reading the story, Kate concluded: "Wow, what an encouraging tale."

The 40-year-old went on: "We can all feel scared sometimes, just like our little owl friend, Plop. But, as Mrs Barn Owl said, it’s better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind.

And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us. Now it’s time for bed. Night, night, and sleep tight."

The Duchess chose the book because it reflects this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme of Growing Together.

