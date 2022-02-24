The Queen cancels virtual meetings for a second time amid COVID-19 diagnosis The 95-year-old monarch did hold her weekly telephone call with the Prime Minister

The Queen has postponed two virtual audiences in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

A spokesman said on Thursday: "The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date. Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week."

It comes after the 95-year-old monarch held her weekly telephone audience with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, despite having the virus.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said on Wednesday evening: "Her Majesty did speak to the Prime Minister this evening."

Light duties are thought to include going through her red boxes and signing off official papers.

Earlier this week, the Queen cancelled virtual audiences on Tuesday as she continued to suffer from mild cold-like symptoms.

It was confirmed last Sunday that Her Majesty had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at Windsor Castle. It's understood that a number of cases had been diagnosed in the team at Windsor.

The Queen's last in-person audience at Windsor on 16 February

The Queen is understood to be triple vaccinated but she had been on doctors' orders to rest since mid October, after cancelling a run of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

Her Majesty has also been pictured using a walking stick more frequently, including at a tea party in Sandringham earlier this month to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee year.

She was also heard saying at a Windsor Castle audience last week: "Well, as you can see, I can't move."

Next week, the head of state has a major engagement on March 2 when she is due to host the Diplomatic Reception and meet hundreds of dignitaries at Windsor.

